Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 5

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday jumped by 2,933 to 77,793. The state reported 123 deaths due to COVID-19. According to Maharashtra's Health Department, with 123 deaths, the State reports the highest number of deaths within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Dombivli on Thursday reported 47 new cases. The twin-city reported no new deaths. According to Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), 595 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. The death in Kalyan Dombivli stands at 34.