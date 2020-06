Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 1

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count jumped by 2,487 to 67,655 on Sunday while the death toll rose by 89, including 52 in worst-hit Mumbai, to 2,286.

A total of 1,248 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 29,329, as per the health bulletin. Mumbai now accounts for 39,686 of the total 67,655 cases in Maharashtra and 1,279 fatalities of the total 2,286. Kalyan Dombivli reported four to take their respective death counts to 89 and 25.