Coronavirus in Kalyan Dombivli: 329 new COVID-19 cases rise on Thursday, tally jumps to 19,638; death toll at 347

Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday reported 329 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally of patients to 19,638 in the twin-city. 11 patients succumbed to the virus on the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 347.

There are 5,787 active COVID-19 cases and 13,504 patients have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate in the twin-city is 69 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday added 11,147 new COVID-19 cases to its case count -- the first time the number of new cases in a single day have crossed the 11,000-mark in at any state.

The total number of cases reported in the state increased to 4,11,798 cases, surpassing Mexico’s count of 4,08,449 cases. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,729, with 266 patients succumbing to COVID-19 on Thursday.