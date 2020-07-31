Coronavirus in Pune: 3,658 new COVID-19 cases rise on Thursday, tally jumps to 81,771; death toll at 1,922

Pune district on Thursday reported 3,658 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the case tally to 81,771. The death toll in the district rose to 1,922 after 64 patients died in the day.
"Of the 3,658 new cases, 2,402 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits where 51,629 cases have been recorded so far," the official said.
"However, 1,315 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery," he added.
893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held two meetings in Pune to review the COVID-19 situation in the district.
The first meeting was held with public representatives including MLAs, MPs and mayors of Pune district, while the other meeting was with administrative officials of the district.
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, ministers Aditya Thackeray, Dilip Valse Patil, and Dattatray Bharne were also present for the meeting with the Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to increase contact-tracing and testing in order to control the COVID-19 situation. He also asked officials to focus more on rural areas in order to prevent the spread there.
Mayor Murlidhar Mohol told the CM about the financial issues the city may face in the future. "I have informed the CM that Pune Municipal Corporation may face financial issues to fight with COVID-19 situation in the coming time and for that there is a need for the state to provide more funds to PMC to tackle the situation," Mohol told ANI.
This was Thackeray's first meeting outside Mumbai to review the COVID situation.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday added 11,147 new COVID-19 cases to its case count -- the first time the number of new cases in a single day have crossed the 11,000-mark in at any state.
The total number of cases reported in the state increased to 4,11,798 cases, surpassing Mexico’s count of 4,08,449 cases.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,729, with 266 patients succumbing to COVID-19 on Thursday.
(With ANI and PTI inputs)