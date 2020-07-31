Coronavirus in Pune: 3,658 new COVID-19 cases rise on Thursday, tally jumps to 81,771; death toll at 1,922

Pune district on Thursday reported 3,658 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the case tally to 81,771. The death toll in the district rose to 1,922 after 64 patients died in the day.

"Of the 3,658 new cases, 2,402 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits where 51,629 cases have been recorded so far," the official said.

"However, 1,315 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery," he added.

893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held two meetings in Pune to review the COVID-19 situation in the district.

The first meeting was held with public representatives including MLAs, MPs and mayors of Pune district, while the other meeting was with administrative officials of the district.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, ministers Aditya Thackeray, Dilip Valse Patil, and Dattatray Bharne were also present for the meeting with the Chief Minister.