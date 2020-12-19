Coronavirus: 445 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 14 die

With the addition of 445 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,38,105, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

The death toll in the district has now gone up to 5,865after 14 patients died during the day.

The COVID-19 recovery count in the district is now 2,27,575. There are 4,667 active cases and the mortality rate stands at 2.46 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the coronavirus tally has risen to 43,820 and death toll to 1,176, another official said.