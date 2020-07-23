Corona Warrior: After a 25-day battle, MBMC Chief Fire officer beats COVID-19

After a 25-day-long battle, chief fire officer in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) - Prakash Borade finally defeated the deadly coronavirus.

Borade was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mira Road after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on June 29. The medical team had to put him on ventilator support after his condition had worsened during the initial days of treatment.

Responding positively, Borade is now Covid-19 free. He was discharged on Wednesday and is eager to join his duty after completing protocols of quarantine that have been mandated after recovery.

Be it sanitization of containment zones or disinfecting roads and public places, Borade was always on the front-line while taking all the measures to fight back the Covid-19 pandemic, with a smile.

“Support from family, colleagues, medical staff and friends turned out to be a major immunity booster to fight back the virus with determination,” said Borade who was also on the forefront to take precautionary measures for tackling any type of eventuality and make prior arrangements to conduct evacuation and relief work in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar due to the cyclonic storm-Nisarg early last month.

While several civic employees including a deputy commissioner and police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent past, the twin-city has also reported unfortunate deaths of corona warriors including a traffic cop, journalist, corporator and a couple of civic personnel who were on the line of duty.

With 126 more people testing positive on Wednesday, the total number of cumulative positives has reached 6,970. The death toll has climbed to 238. Meanwhile 5,290 patients have recovered so far pulling down the number of active cases to 1,422.