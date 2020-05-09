Corona shake-up: BMC chief shunted

Mumbai: The first head has rolled in the city as the Coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of abating: the Maharashtra government on Friday, in a major reshuffle, shunted BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and replaced him with the urban development department principal secretary Iqbal Chahal (1989 IAS batch).

Pardeshi, who is 1985 IAS batch, has been appointed the additional chief secretary in the urban development department. The buzz is that the transfer has a lot to do with the power tussle between Pardeshi and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

The timing of the transfer is suspect as it has come on the heels of the union health department joint secretary Luv Agarwal, in his presentation on Thursday, dwelling on the ham-handed handling of the pandemic by the BMC.

Also, despite the Central inter-ministerial team’s suggestions made a fortnight ago, the BMC has not increased to the extent desired the institutional quarantine facilities; nor has it stepped up detection and surveillance. Agarwal had made a grim projection that the cases may surge to 41,000 by May 27, straining further the already fragile BMC health infrastructure.

Thereafter, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had interacted with Agarwal via video conference, expressed displeasure over the slow pace of implementation of the containment strategy and directed the BMC to address the lacunae by May end.

Earlier, Pardeshi had hogged the headlines after his decision on burial of bodies of COVID patients. Further, his decision to close non-essential and liquor shops and later allow electronic and hardware shops to open on one road each, attracted flak.