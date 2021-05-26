Cop dies of Covid-19; toll in Mumbai Police force rises to 118

One more police officer from the Mumbai police died after contracting COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total number of cops who succumbed to the virus to 118. In May, city police lost 9 men to the virus.

56-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector Vivek Warne attached to the Wireless control room at Bandra is the latest person from the city police to have died due to COVID-19, Warne breathed his last at Sion hospital on Tuesday exactly a month after he was tested positive. Warne a resident of Nehru Nagar police quarters at

Kurla is survived by his wife and two daughters, said officials.

A police constable attached to traffic department Sandeep Tetambe, died of COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the police officials, Tetambe was suffering from high blood pressure and he was tested positive on April 24 and admitted to the Bombay hospital where he breathed his last on Saturday. Tetambe a resident of

Dombivali was posted in administrative department of traffic branch.

As per the latest figures, the Mumbai police force has 229 active cases at present while total 8,862 police persons have contracted the disease so far.