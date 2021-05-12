'Contractors misusing their power': Social activist alleges irregularities in Ulhasnagar’s vaccination drive

Ulhasnagar, May 12: A Social Activist from Ulhasnagar has written a complaint to the Dr. Raja Dayanidhi, Commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) alleging illegality and mismanagement in the vaccination drive process.

Sarita Khanchandani, a social activist and president of Hiralal foundation, in a letter to the commissioner, said: “The politicians and contractors are misusing their power to get vaccinated before everyone else.”

"We are asking this question because we have information that several corporators were vaccinated inside the UMC Headquarters," alleged Khanchandani.

She explained how the authorities are making citizens stand in queue for hours and then send them back without inoculating them.

She alleged that authorities claim to have only 100 doses every day. Khanchandani, a vocal critic corporation’s functionality said, "There is a huge fraud happening at vaccination centres at Industrial training institute (ITI) School, Ulhasnagar 3 and School No. 28 at Ulhasnagar 5.

She added: "At both these centres only 100 tokens are distributed daily to the common citizens. Causing panic as they reach the centres as early as 4 am to be in the queue of first 100.

“After waiting for hours, at 10 am, the tokens are distributed. A batch of 100 citizens are then allowed in. They have already waited 3 to 5 hours.

“Later, the second torture inside the vaccination centre is that the process which should hardly take 5 minutes takes over 2 to 3 hours of time.

“The vaccination of 100 people goes up to 2 pm, making them wait for hours," she added. “Some people have also had to wait till 4:30 pm. Being hungry for hours. Some of them have comorbities and miss their medicines due to a hectic day. The entire motto of social distancing is killed here," she concluded.

Sarita was personally present on May 9 at ITI school, Ulhasnagar. "The authorities wrapped up giving 100 vaccination doses. But the report provided to me by authorities shows 127 vaccinations were held that day. The story was the same at school no 28, Ulhasnagar 5, there it was 131. On May 8, at ITI school, for common people it was 100 dose, but overall that day it was 204. At school 28, it was 221 as per the UMC report," she added on May 7 it was 287 and 298 doses.

Yuvraj Badhane, Public Relation Officer and Deputy Municipal Commissioner of UMC said, "Vaccination is done as per the government instruction and rule properly. Daily at least 10 to 15 extra doses are received at the centre, which are used if any damage is found in others. The complainant should provide evidence to the corporations. If any irregularities are found in the same. Action will be taken accordingly."