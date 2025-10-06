 Consumer Connect: 'Builder Cannot Forfeit More Than 2% On Flat Booking Cancellation,' Says Expert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiConsumer Connect: 'Builder Cannot Forfeit More Than 2% On Flat Booking Cancellation,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'Builder Cannot Forfeit More Than 2% On Flat Booking Cancellation,' Says Expert

The questions are answered by Adv. Shirish V. Deshpande, Chairman – Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Consumer Connect: 'Builder Cannot Forfeit More Than 2% On Flat Booking Cancellation,' Says Expert | File Pic

Q: My friend booked a flat in Kandivali on March 15, 2025, by paying Rs17 lakh, which is 10% of the total flat cost. The builder issued only an allotment letter mentioning details such as the flat number, total area, cost, and possession date. In May, my friend received a transfer order and had to cancel the booking on May 28, 2025. He requested the builder to refund the amount paid, but the builder claimed that, as per the terms in the allotment letter, the entire 10% amount would be forfeited. Can the builder legally do this under RERA? What are the rights of homebuyers in such cases, and what is the maximum deduction allowed?

– Rajendra Rane, Borivali (West) Ans: Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), homebuyers are entitled to specific rights regarding cancellation and refund of property bookings. MahaRERA has issued a model allotment letter that every builder must use when accepting the booking amount, which cannot exceed 10% of the total flat cost. As per MahaRERA’s orders dated August 12, 2022, and September 3, 2024, if a homebuyer cancels a booking, the builder can forfeit a maximum of 2% of the total flat cost.

The refund deductions are capped as follows: Within 15 days of booking: full refund, no deduction. Between 16 and 30 days: deduction up to 1% of total flat cost. Between 31 and 60 days: deduction up to 1.5%. Beyond 60 days: deduction up to 2% only. In your friend’s case, since the cancellation was made after 60 days, the builder can deduct only 2% of the flat’s cost and must refund the remaining amount. The clause in the allotment letter allowing forfeiture of 10% is contrary to MahaRERA’s orders and is therefore unenforceable.

Many builders continue to include such arbitrary clauses despite MahaRERA’s clear directives. A relevant case here is Preeti Dwivedi v/s Raymond Realty, where the complainant had paid Rs 6.07 lakh as booking amount for a Rs 1.16 crore flat. After cancelling the booking within three months, Raymond Realty insisted on forfeiting 10%, citing its allotment letter. MahaRERA held the clause arbitrary and directed the builder to deduct only 2% and refund the balance to the homebuyer.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Advances 67.62 Points To 81,274.79, Nifty Up 22.3
Sensex Advances 67.62 Points To 81,274.79, Nifty Up 22.3
Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study
Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study
'Lazy, Irresponsible...': Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Gets Trolled After 88 Run Defeat To India Women In World Cup Match
'Lazy, Irresponsible...': Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Gets Trolled After 88 Run Defeat To India Women In World Cup Match
'US Must Respect New Delhi's Red Lines, Efforts Are Underway To Reach An Understanding': External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
'US Must Respect New Delhi's Red Lines, Efforts Are Underway To Reach An Understanding': External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

MahaRERA has also mandated that builders must refund the balance amount within 45 days of cancellation. Failure to do so makes the builder liable to pay penal interest at the MCLR + 2% per annum on the refund amount. Homebuyers often have genuine reasons for cancelling bookings, but builders have long exploited this situation by imposing unfair forfeiture terms. MahaRERA’s rules now protect homebuyers from such practices, ensuring fairness and accountability in property transactions.

(Advocate Shirish V Deshpande is chairman, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. Queries can be sent to him on email: shirish50@yahoo.com)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Shocker: US National, 2 Others Held In Bhiwandi For Alleged Religious Conversion Attempt;...

Thane Shocker: US National, 2 Others Held In Bhiwandi For Alleged Religious Conversion Attempt;...

Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Science Centre Station In Worli Unveiled Ahead Of Grand...

Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Science Centre Station In Worli Unveiled Ahead Of Grand...

Thane: Major Blaze Erupts At Chemical Godown In Bhiwandi; One Fire Officer Injured - Videos Surface

Thane: Major Blaze Erupts At Chemical Godown In Bhiwandi; One Fire Officer Injured - Videos Surface

Mumbai: Rising Stone-Pelting Incidents On Suburban Railway Network Spark Major Safety Concern

Mumbai: Rising Stone-Pelting Incidents On Suburban Railway Network Spark Major Safety Concern

Mumbai Accident: One Dead, 4 Injured In Late-Night Collision Involving BEST Wet Lease Bus Near...

Mumbai Accident: One Dead, 4 Injured In Late-Night Collision Involving BEST Wet Lease Bus Near...