Consumer Commission Orders Mumbai Travel Agency to Refund ₹2.23 Lakh for Failed Singapore Package | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The State consumer commission has directed the proprietor of Kangaroo Travels to refund Rs 2.23 lakh to a tourist who paid for a Singapore package. The travel agency had told the complainant to reschedule his travel dates because his wife's visa was refused, and the alternate plan of his wife entering Singapore via Malaysia, as suggested by them, was unfeasible. Although he was informed about the visa refusal a day after the scheduled departure date, the complainant obtained his wife's approved visa. When the complainant provided alternate dates to the travel agency, they responded that the dates were not feasible but did not provide a reason for it. The agency also refused to refund travel package costs beyond Rs 30,000.

Stating that there was a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission additionally awarded Rs 55,000 towards mental agony and litigation costs.

Powai resident Vs Kangaroo Travels

The order dated May 16 was passed by Justice S. P. Tavade, president and S. T. Barne, judicial member of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC). The order was passed on a complaint of Powai resident Raj Kumar Singh against Nikunj Jobanputra, proprietor of Kangaroo Travels.



Singh was exploring going on a family vacation to the Republic of Singapore. Accordingly he contacted and explored tour packages with different travel agencies including that of Jobanputra. Latter told Singh that he had the best package that suited his budget. Based on promises and assurances, Singh sent an email showing interest in the tour package 'Singapore August 2019'. Costing Rs 2.63 lakhs, it was for five days and four nights beginning from August 15 2019 to August 20, 2019. Singh paid the amount by July 9, 2017 that included flight tickets (return), lodging and visa fees. Singh provided passports of his family for visa formalities but despite follow ups, it did not come by till a day prior.

Order to be complied within 30 days

A day prior to the travel, Singh received an approved visa of himself and his two childrens but not his wife. Jobanputra could not give any reason for refusal of visa for Singh's wife but said would try again. When it did not work out, he asked Singh to travel to Singapore via Malaysia but told him that hotel accomodation in Malaysia were still being worked out. Eventually Jobanputra told Singh that it was not feasible to enter Singapore from Malaysia and asked for alternate dates, which were provided but said to be not feasible.

When a refund was not given, Singh sent a legal notice. At the commission, Jobanputra did not attend, so an order to move ex-parte was passed. The commission observed that if visa processing charges were to be a lumpsum of Rs 40,000, the remaining amount should be refunded with nine per cent interest. It directed its order to be complied within 30 days.