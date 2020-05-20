Consider ferrying migrants in buses to home states: Bombay HC to Maha govt

NAGPUR: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to explore the possibility of ferrying migrants, daily wage labourers and other stranded people to their native states by state transport buses instead of just dropping them up to the borders of the state.

Justice R B Deo of the Nagpur bench of the HC was hearing a petition taken up suo moto (on its own) raising concerns over the plight of migrants and daily wage labourers amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The high court was on Tuesday informed by advocate Deven Chauhan, appointed to assist the court, that following its orders the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has arranged for buses from various points to drop migrants and others up to state borders.