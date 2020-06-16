Conman cheats Lalbaug man of Rs 1L, promising hospital bed for kin

Salvi then took Ravindra to three private hospitals and at the third hospital, he claimed he had arranged for a bed but said the hospital wanted Rs 1 lakh as a deposit. A desperate Ravindra agreed to pay but said since he did not have so much cash on him at that time, Salvi could accompany him to his house in Lalbaug and they could bring back the cash.

When the duo reached the hospital gate, Ravindra handed over the money to Salvi, who then entered the hospital. When Ravindra tried to follow him, Salvi questioned whether Ravindra did not trust him and if such was the case, he could take back his money. Embarrassed, Ravindra said he completely trusted him, which is why he was giving him the money.

After a while, Salvi returned, saying everything was set and they only had to get Ramesh discharged from KEM.

"At KEM, Salvi claimed that in order to re-enter the hospital, he needed to wear personal protective gear and disappeared, never to return again. It was around 8pm when we reached the hospital, I looked for him for hours but he was nowhere. Around 12.30am, I informed my family about the scam and returned home," he said.

The following day, Ravindra went to Bhoiwada police station and lodged a complaint. "We have registered an offence of cheating against an unknown accused and are looking for the accused, " said an officer from Bhoiwada police station.