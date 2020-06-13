Max Healthcare COVID-19 pricing controversy - All you need to know

The novel coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc in India, with more than 3 lakh people having tested positive till date. Against this backdrop, an increasingly large number of people are making their way to hospitals and other medical facilities.

And while facilities remain free or bear nominal costs at government facilities, this is not quite the case for private outlets.

In recent days, a price chart for the costs that would be incurred by COVID-19 patients at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Patparganj, Delhi had caused quite the outrage on Twitter.

After a Twitter user shared a standee banner depicting the 'schedule of charges for treatment of COVID-19 patients', the company had stepped in to clarify that this price was inclusive of several charges.