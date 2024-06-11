'Congress To Pay For Betraying Marathas,' Says Jarange-Patil

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil | X

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday said the Congress will pay a heavy price in the assembly election for speaking against the interests of the Maratha community.

Newly-elected Jalna Congress MP Kalyan Kale met Jarange-Patil at Antarwali Sarathi village, where the activist continued his indefinite fast for the third day, and said he supports the agitation for Maratha quota.

The MP also acknowledged the influence of the Maratha reservation movement in his victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had opposed reservation to the Maratha community from the share of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Asked about Wadettiwar’s comments, Jarange-Patil told reporters, “The Congress took votes from the Maratha people in the recent Lok Sabha election and now they are speaking against our interests. They will face the consequences in the Vidhan Sabha elections.”

The Congress won 13 out of 17 seats it contested in the state as part of the opposition alliance.

After meeting Jarange-Patil, Kale said, “Wadettiwar should not talk like this. I do not endorse his statement.”

“Because of Jarange-Patil, I have been elected from the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency,” he added.