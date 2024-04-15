Manoj Jarange-Patil Warns Of Hunger Strike If Quota Demand Not Met Before June 5; SIT Probe On To Find Out If Protest Being Politically Backed

Manoj Jarange-Patil | ANI

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil issued a stern warning on Sunday, threatening to embark on another hunger strike on June 4 if the state government fails to address the Maratha reservation issue promptly.

Expressing his frustration, he stated, "If the Maratha reservation issue is not resolved in the coming months, I will once again go on a hunger strike on June 4th."

Mumbai | Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "If the Maratha reservation issue is not resolved in the coming months, I will once again go on a hunger strike from 4th June. We have been misled by the state government. Mahayuti has not given us Maratha… pic.twitter.com/0chG1SFgnZ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Jarange-Patil's Movement Politically Motivated?

Jarange-Patil's campaign for Maratha reservation has however come under scrutiny, with allegations surfacing regarding financial backing from 'political associates'. Moreover, inflammatory remarks purportedly made by him during the campaign have also raised concerns in the election phase.

Jarange-Patil had earlier last month allegedly asked the Maratha community to note vote for the BJP and its allies in Mahayuti, until Devendra Fadnavis remains in the saffron party. The Maratha agitation leader now seems to be training all his guns on Fadnavis, a Brahmin, for allegedly opposing reservations for Marathas.

In response to these allegations, the Maharashtra State Government hinted at conducting a comprehensive inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) if Jarange Patil's agitation is deemed politically motivated, funded, and aimed at inciting unrest. Last month, the government took a tougher stance by forming an SIT to probe allegations of conspiracy and violence during the Maratha agitation in Maharashtra.

The decision to form the SIT came after BJP MLAs raised concerns in the Maharashtra Assembly regarding threats issued to Deputy Chief Minister Fadanvis.

Jarange-Patil Blames Maharashtra Government Of Betraying Marathas

Jarange Patil criticised the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, accusing it of betraying the Maratha community. He also blamed the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance for failing to address the reservation issue during their tenure.

"We have been misled by the state government. Mahayuti has not given us Maratha reservation...When Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, they did nothing for the Maratha reservation," he said.

In February, during a special assembly session, the Maharashtra government passed a Bill to grant 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas, based on recommendations from the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC). However, Jarange Patil vehemently opposed this move, advocating instead for Maratha quota inclusion under the OBC category.