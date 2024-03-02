 Maratha Reservation Row: Jarange Patil Urges Public To Not Vote For BJP Or Allies As Long As Fadnavis Remains In Party
Jarange Patil now seems to be training all his guns on Fadnavis, a Brahmin, for allegedly opposing reservation for Marathas.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 02:37 AM IST
Manoj Jarange Patil (Left) DCM Devendra Fadnavis (Right) | File photo

The faceoff between the Maha Yuti government and Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil took a new turn with the latter appealing to people not to vote for the BJP or its allies (Shiv Sena - Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) as long as deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis remained in the BJP. Jarange Patil now seems to be training all his guns  on Fadnavis, a Brahmin, for allegedly opposing reservation for Marathas. A social media post is being circulated in Maratha circles carrying the message Jarange Patil.

In fact, it was Fadnavis, as the chief minister earlier, who had got a law passed for Maratha reservation. But it was declared ultra vires of the Constitution. Even now he had put in maximum efforts to pass the law granting 10 % reservation to Marathas.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has turned down Sharad Pawar invitation for dinner at Baramati on Friday night. He said said because of previous commitment, he was unable to accept the invitation. Chief minister Eknath Shinde too rejected the invitation. But, significantly deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of Pawar Sr, accepted the invite.

