'Maratha Community Stood With Me, Not Jarange': DCM Fadnavis Vows To Find 'Main Conspirator' A Day After Quota Activist's Massive Allegations

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Monday levelled serious allegations against Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference. Jarange-Patil accused the Deputy CM of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him.

The aftermath of these allegations saw politics of the state heating up, with the opposition also criticising the ruling parties. However, Jarange Patil later announced a decision to shift his stance from visiting Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow to initiating a chain hunger strike, and sought medical treatment.

These developments stirred a significant commotion in the Legislative Assembly today.

Fadnavis, who addressed the Maharashtra assembly on the first day of budget session here, reacted to the allegations and vowed to find those who are the main conspirators behind Jarange's statements and agitation.

SIT formed to probe Jarange's allegations

Following BJP leader Ashish Shelar's demand, an SIT inquiry has been initiated into Jarange's agitation and allegations.

The SIT will investigate the agitation and probe into who is behind Manoj Jarange Patil's agitation and allegations against Fadnavis. MLA Ashish Shelar indirectly targeted the opposition in the assembly while raising this question. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has ordered an SIT inquiry in this regard.

Devendra Fadnavis presented his detailed stance in the Legislative Assembly, while reactions within the political circles are now beginning to surface.

Devendra Fadnavis fires salvos at Jarange, opposition

"I initially had no intention to discuss this matter. However, since it has been brought up, I believe certain points should be clarified. This House and Maharashtra are well aware of my contributions to the Maratha community. I championed reservation for the Maratha community, a decision upheld by both the High Court and the Supreme Court during my tenure as Chief Minister. Additionally, our government initiated schemes such as establishing Sarathi-like institutions and providing fee discounts to students. Therefore, I do not require validation from anyone regarding my commitment to the Maratha community," stated Devendra Fadnavis.

"The Maratha community acknowledges my efforts and achievements. Consequently, Manoj Jarange Patil's allegations against me have garnered no support from the Maratha community. It is regrettable that individuals would stoop to such lows as targeting someone's family. We revere the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who upheld honor and dignity. However, to invoke his name while targeting innocent individuals is disheartening. Nevertheless, I hold no animosity towards them. It is imperative to identify those responsible for orchestrating such actions," expressed Devendra Fadnavis.

"Unfortunately, we seem to overlook the incident in Beed. This movement lacks peace. Previous marches conducted by the Maratha community were peaceful, but this time, tranquility was absent. The depths to which our politics have plunged are concerning. We must inquire about the affiliations and associations of those involved. If individuals resort to dishonouring someone's family in such a manner, it is the responsibility of this House to support the affected member, regardless of party affiliations. Even if such incidents were to occur to our adversaries, I, Devendra Fadnavis, would stand with them unequivocally," affirmed Devendra Fadnavis.

"The SIT inquiry will shed light on this matter. However, I have no connection with Manoj Jarange Patil. It is imperative to unveil the mastermind behind him. Certain individuals seem to recite a rehearsed script daily, and this pattern is evident. We possess information regarding the establishment of the war room, and all necessary investigations will be conducted to uncover this conspiracy," he concluded.