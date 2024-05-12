Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Marathas Will Teach Mahayuti A Lesson,' Says Manoj Jarange Patil

Manoj Jarange-Patil | ANI

The Maratha community will teach the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra a lesson for denying reservations and registering criminal cases against protestors, Marathi quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil said ahead of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The community has not taken any political stand in the ongoing elections, though there is simmering anger against the establishment, Patil said in an interview to PTI at his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district.

The communitys anger and unity forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign extensively in Maharashtra, said Patil, who hit the headlines for going on fasts unto death several times to demand reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs.

"Why were cases registered against those who staged Rasta Roko (road blockade) peacefully, those who launched hunger strikes, held meetings or rallies during the quota agitation last year. This was the misuse of the home department. The community will not tolerate it. We will teach them a lesson for sure," he said, issuing a thinly-veiled warning to the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party Mahayuti government in the state.

Modi had a tough time in Maharashtra: Patil

"Because of them (state BJP leaders) Modi had a tough time. He had to hold so many rallies and stay put here. This is because the poor Marathas have come together... This is the fear of our solidarity," he said, alluring to the more than 10 rallies that Modi held in Maharashtra during the ongoing election.

"Even a leaf cannot move in Maharashtra (without Marathas). This is why Modi saheb has to struggle. And some BJP leaders are responsible for this. Because of them Modi had a tough time. He has to hold so many meetings," he said.

The community, which comprises 28 per cent of the population, will take some decision at an appropriate time, he said, adding that the prevailing sentiment was that those who did not give reservation must not be supported.

MVA parties did not extend reservation when they were in power

Patil also vented ire at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. "Injustice has been done to the community not only by the Mahayuti but also by the Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said. MVA parties Congress and the NCP were in power for so long but their chief ministers, from among the Marathas, did not extend reservation to the community, he said.

If the demands are not met, the Maratha community will field candidates in all 288 Assembly seats in the elections scheduled to be held later this year and they will represent all the communities, he said.

A massive gathering of the Maratha community will be held at Narayangad in Beed district on June 8, after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are out, he said.