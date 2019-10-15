Congress neta takes dig at BJP, say it steals UPA credit

Mumbai: Taking a dig on union minister Amit Shah, former chief minister and senior Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan stated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government must read the Kashmir issues before making any allegations on the Congress.

“The BJP needs to learn the Kashmir issue first, it’s only because of Jawaharlal Nehru that Kashmir became a part of India,” said Chavan addressing a press conference.

While campaigning for the upcoming state assembly polls at the Karad constituency of Satara, Amit Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar for questioning the abrogation of Article 370.

“The BJP leaders are highlighting the Kashmir issue at every rally because they don’t have anything else to speak about and as they have not done a single thing for the state,” added Chavan.

He further mentioned the BJP government is ignoring the increase in problems of unemployment and poverty. The former CM also alleged that the BJP government is stealing credit for the propositions made by him in his tenure.

“The trans-harbour link, Navi Mumbai airport, coastal road project were proposed during our tenure. But today the BJP is stealing the credit claiming those to be their propositions,” stated Chavan, also mentioning the Bhoomipujan of the Shivaji memorial was done way back in 2016 but not a brick is being planted till date.

Alongside Chavan, former union minister and senior Congress leader Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh was also present in the city to campaign for the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to the press, Singh stated the present BJP government has no roadmap when it comes to handling the economic issues.

Financial institutions like PMC are under debt, industrial output is the lowest in seven years, unemployment rate is the lowest in the last 45 years, and the government is speaking of acche din,” said Singh, adding, “The BJP is in power since the last five years and all they did was blame the Congress.”

He also mentioned when Congress was in power Mumbai was the financial centre, but in the last five years investment rates have fallen down due to which the growth rate of Maharashtra has declined.

“States like Odissa, Karnataka are moving at a faster growth rate, but Maharashtra’s rate has fallen down,” said the senior Congress leader.

Singh has come to Mumbai to supervise the election strategies ahead of the assembly polls along with Congress national spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill.