Congress MP Rajeev Satav diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus

Mumbai: Congress MP Rajeev Satav is critical and diagnosed with a new virus called Cytomegalovirus. Satav has been on ventilator support at Jehangir Hospital in Pune. According to health experts, Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a virus related to the herpes virus. Usually, CMV is a mild disease that does not cause any serious problems in healthy children and adults. Most people get flu-like symptoms or an illness similar to mononucleosis if they develop symptoms at all.

Satav, after testing COVID 19 positive in the last week of April, was admitted to the hospital and recently was detected negative. However, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was undergoing treatment for the same. However, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Satav has now been diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus. A team of doctors is attending Satav.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and inquired about Satav’s health. Tope said he will visit the hospital on Sunday and meet the doctors attending Satav.

On April 19, Satav showed symptoms of corona. On April 22, he was tested COVID 19 positive. On April 23, he was admitted to Jehangir Hospital and later on April 25 he was shifted to the ICU and was put on ventilator on April 28.

However, 19 days later, Satav on May 10 was tested negative and doctors had indicated that he would be discharged soon.