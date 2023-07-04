Congress In No Hurry To Decide Opposition's Leadership Post

The Maharashtra Congress, which was expected to stake a claim on the post of leader of opposition in the State Legislative Assembly after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday, decided to go slow.

“We didn't discuss on the post (of leader of opposition) today. The issue will be discussed and deliberated internally as well as with the allies and a decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” said Karnataka minister H K Patil, who is also incharge of party affairs in Maharashtra.

Apart from Patil, MPCC Chief Nana Patole, former CMs Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, working president Naseem Khan, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar and Ashish Due attended the meeting.

CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat said the meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in the state and possible strategy of the Congress party.

“We discussed contesting the forthcoming local body, municipal corporation and municipal council elections. We also discussed contesting against the BJP as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA),” he said and added, “We also decided to raise voice over people's issues during this monsoon session."

"Maharashtra government is unconstitutional'

"Maharashtra is being ruled by an unconstitutional government. No decision has yet been taken on the issue of disqualification. BJP's strategy of breaking opposition hasn't gone well with the people. This was seen in Karnataka where people sent them home. Here some MLAs have left Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. But, both the leaders enjoy good support from the common people. We are united as the MVA and shall put up a good fight against the BJP unitedly,” Patil said.

“Total 39 MLAs attended today's CLP meeting. Those who didn't turn up had already informed us regarding their inability. Congress is strong and united in the state and working under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi,” Patil said, adding he is confident that Congress would emerge a strong force in the forthcoming elections.

Wait-and-watch approach

MPCC president Nana Patole said, “We are keeping a watch on the political situation and have decided to wait till further developments. Whoever among the opposition has more MLAs would get the post. Sharad Pawar has made his stand clear on the issue. Tomorrow there are two separate meetings of the NCP. We shall discuss the outcome with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar after those meetings and take a decision.'

“The current political turmoil in the state is unfolding as the script written by Modi-Shah duo in Delhi. It is sad. Some people are being threatened with action by the ED and CBI. The people of Maharashtra are unhappy about it,” he added.