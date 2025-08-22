 Kumbh Mela: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Directs Timely, High-Quality Completion Of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Works
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKumbh Mela: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Directs Timely, High-Quality Completion Of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Works

Kumbh Mela: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Directs Timely, High-Quality Completion Of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Works

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday directed that all development works being undertaken for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar should be completed within the stipulated timeframe and with the highest quality standards.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:36 AM IST
article-image
Minister Chhagan Bhujbal reviews Kumbh Mela preparations in Nashik, stresses timely and high-quality works | X - @ChhaganCBhujbal

Mumbai: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday directed that all development works being undertaken for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar should be completed within the stipulated timeframe and with the highest quality standards.

Review Meeting with Officials

Bhujbal was speaking at a review meeting held at the District Collector’s office to assess the progress of various projects planned ahead of the grand religious congregation, which attracts millions of devotees from across the country.

Senior Authorities in Attendance

FPJ Shorts
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner and Kumbh Mela Development Authority Chairman Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, senior engineers from the Public Works and Water Resources departments, and other senior officials. Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and Kumbh Mela Commissioner Karishma Nair participated virtually.

Push for Spiritual Tourism and Development

Bhujbal stressed that the mega event would give a major boost to spiritual tourism and directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive plan covering tourism, healthcare, educational facilities and agro-based processing industries. He emphasized the use of modern technology for crowd safety and urged police to undergo specialized training to manage traffic efficiently during the event.

Priority to Roads and Infrastructure

Giving infrastructure top priority, the Minister instructed that the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road be completed on priority along with the Igatpuri interchange of the Samruddhi Expressway. He also called for strengthening of ring roads and other routes to ensure smooth transportation.

Boosting Employment and Tourism

To further boost tourism, Bhujbal suggested that visiting devotees be encouraged to explore other spiritual and tourist destinations in the district, thereby generating employment opportunities. He also directed strict measures for keeping the Godavari River clean and pollution-free.

Development of new ghats and repairs of existing ones at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar should also be undertaken, he said, stressing coordination among all departments involved.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Nashik: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Urges Barbers’ Community To Embrace Education, Unity And OBC...
article-image

Dedicated Authority for Eco-Friendly Kumbh

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Gedam said that planning for a safe, clean and eco-friendly Kumbh Mela was underway and a dedicated authority has been established for the purpose. Municipal Commissioner Khatri, PWD officials and police representatives also presented updates on the ongoing works in their respective departments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along...

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along...

Mumbai: Retired BEST Conductor, Relatives Duped Of ₹72 Lakh In Job Scam; Accused Offered...

Mumbai: Retired BEST Conductor, Relatives Duped Of ₹72 Lakh In Job Scam; Accused Offered...

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's Wife, Anjali Tendulkar, Buys Apartment Valued At THIS Price In Virar;...

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's Wife, Anjali Tendulkar, Buys Apartment Valued At THIS Price In Virar;...

Central Railway Revises Coach Composition Of Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi And Kolhapur-Tirupati...

Central Railway Revises Coach Composition Of Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi And Kolhapur-Tirupati...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Railways Announces 380 Special Trains, Highest Ever To Ensure Smooth...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Railways Announces 380 Special Trains, Highest Ever To Ensure Smooth...