Kumbh Mela: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Directs Timely, High-Quality Completion Of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Works

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal reviews Kumbh Mela preparations in Nashik, stresses timely and high-quality works

Mumbai: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday directed that all development works being undertaken for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar should be completed within the stipulated timeframe and with the highest quality standards.

Review Meeting with Officials

Bhujbal was speaking at a review meeting held at the District Collector’s office to assess the progress of various projects planned ahead of the grand religious congregation, which attracts millions of devotees from across the country.

Senior Authorities in Attendance

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner and Kumbh Mela Development Authority Chairman Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, senior engineers from the Public Works and Water Resources departments, and other senior officials. Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and Kumbh Mela Commissioner Karishma Nair participated virtually.

📍जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालय, नाशिक । निमा व आयमाच्या प्रलंबित प्रश्नांबाबत आढावा बैठक



आज नाशिक जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयात निमा व आयमा नाशिकमधील संस्थांच्या प्रलंबित प्रश्नांबाबत जिल्हा प्रशासनाची आढावा बैठक घेतली. या बैठकीत, नाशिक जिल्ह्यात नवीन मोठ्या उद्योगांसह मोठे प्रकल्प… pic.twitter.com/Uvmvr7FKqs — Chhagan Bhujbal (@ChhaganCBhujbal) August 21, 2025

Push for Spiritual Tourism and Development

Bhujbal stressed that the mega event would give a major boost to spiritual tourism and directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive plan covering tourism, healthcare, educational facilities and agro-based processing industries. He emphasized the use of modern technology for crowd safety and urged police to undergo specialized training to manage traffic efficiently during the event.

Priority to Roads and Infrastructure

Giving infrastructure top priority, the Minister instructed that the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road be completed on priority along with the Igatpuri interchange of the Samruddhi Expressway. He also called for strengthening of ring roads and other routes to ensure smooth transportation.

Boosting Employment and Tourism

To further boost tourism, Bhujbal suggested that visiting devotees be encouraged to explore other spiritual and tourist destinations in the district, thereby generating employment opportunities. He also directed strict measures for keeping the Godavari River clean and pollution-free.

Development of new ghats and repairs of existing ones at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar should also be undertaken, he said, stressing coordination among all departments involved.

Dedicated Authority for Eco-Friendly Kumbh

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Gedam said that planning for a safe, clean and eco-friendly Kumbh Mela was underway and a dedicated authority has been established for the purpose. Municipal Commissioner Khatri, PWD officials and police representatives also presented updates on the ongoing works in their respective departments.