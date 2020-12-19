Cong wants MVA govt in Maharashtra to focus more on development of disadvantaged

Mumbai: The Congress party, a junior partner in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Friday opined that the state government should pay more attention and funds for the implementation of development and welfare schemes for disadvantaged, downtrodden and Dalit community. Congress said these schemes to be the main agenda in the common minimum programme by increasing the pace of implementation.

Congress, which has been repeatedly raising concerns over not getting due share in decision making, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray insisted that the government should protect the weaker sections of the society especially Dalits, adivasi, OBC and other marginalised.

Congress party in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil said the state party had recently organised conclave of prominent Dalit leaders and stakeholders. “The budget allocation for the development of SC/ST communities should be proportionate for their share in the population. Focus may be on the schemes that benefit SC/ST communities to bring them on par with the rest of the society at the earliest. There should be legislative backing to utilise the funds allocated during the same financial year on the lines of Karnataka and undivided Andhra Pradesh by the previous Congress governments.’’ He further stated that the MVA government should introduce reservations in government contracts and projects for enterprises promoted by SC/ST professionals to stimulate entrepreneurship.

Further, the Congress has made a strong case to mount the rapid recruitment drives for filing backlog vacancies in a time-bound manner for posts already reserved for SC/ST in different departments.

The government also needs to give highest priority for education, technical training and skill development for SC/ST youths. The government will also have to expand scholarship schemes, hostel facilities particularly residential schools for SC/ST.