Conduct of victim, mother create doubt, says Court while acquitting tuition teacher of rape

Mumbai: Acquitting a 36-year-old tuition teacher of the charge of kidnapping and raping his Class 9 student by luring her to a visit to a dargah in 2014, a special court has said that the conduct of the victim and her mother create reasonable doubt in the prosecution case.

The court said the prosecution has utterly failed to establish foundational facts on record.

The allegations of rape were made by the victim about a month after the kidnapping report being lodged by her mother. The court found that the delay in making the allegations is not satisfactorily explained by the prosecution and hence is fatal to the case. The court remarked on the conduct of the mother who did not disclose the incident of rape the same or next day to the police after her daughter disclosed it to her four to five days after the kidnapping complaint was lodged and approached the police regarding it after 25 days.