Complete lockdown in Navi Mumbai from July 3 to July 13: Here is the full list of rules and regulations

Amid a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has re-imposed the lockdown for 10 days, starting from Friday. As per the order, the lockdown will be implemented from July 3 to July 13.

Here is the full list of rules and regulations:

1. Lockdown will be applicable within the limits of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The transportation of essential and perishable items will be allowed.

2. Intercity, MSRTC buses and all public transport services (excluding suburban railway services introduced by the government for essential services) will not be allowed except for emergency services. Taxis, autorickshaws are not allowed. However, passenger transport will be permitted to receive / deliver emergency medical services. The order will allow private vehicles with only one passenger other than the driver, essential commodities, healthcare and other activities permitted under the order.

3. All interstate bus and passenger transport services (including private vehicles), as well as those operated by private operators, will be closed however outbound vehicles will be allowed.

4. Every person who is quarantined in the house must abide by the rules strictly, otherwise he/she will be liable for severe punitive action and he/she will be shifted to the municipal quarantine centre.

5. All residents will remain at home and will only come out for work that is permitted, strictly following the rules of social distancing.

6. No more than five people are allowed to gather in public places for shopping of essential goods.

7. Commercial Establishment Offices and Factories, Workshops, Warehouses etc. (except Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee and Thane Belapur TTC Industrial Area) all shops will be closed. However, continuous processing and pharmaceuticals etc. required production and manufacturing units will be permitted. Permission will be granted to operate manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities of pulses and rice mills, food and allied industries, dairies, food and fodder, etc.

8. Government offices will be allowed to operate with a minimum number of staff during this period and will take steps to ensure a social distance of 6 feet from each other near the check counter. They will ensure proper hygiene and (hand) sanitizers/hand washing facilities on their premises.

9. The following shops/establishments providing essential goods and services are excluded from the above restrictions.

A) Food establishments like essential commodities shops, milk, dairy, bakery, grocery shops, vegetables etc. will be open from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. All these shops should try to sell goods from their shop through home delivery service if possible. However, the limit will not apply to "medical stores, hospitals, clinics/ LPG Gas Cylinder/lift Repair Shops".

B) Milk shops can be opened from 5.00 am to 10.00 am.

C) The concerned Assistant Commissioner / Divisional Officer and the committee constituted for the restricted area should make necessary arrangements for the supply of essential commodities and vegetables at home and take action to ensure that these commodities will be available to the citizens through home delivery service.

D) Banks / ATMs / Insurance / and related matters.

E) Print and electronics media, eg: IT and ITES, including telecom, mail, internet and data services.

F) Transportation and availability of supply chain and essential commodities.

G) Exports and imports of agricultural commodities and products and all commodities.

H) E-commerce of essential commodities including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Bakery and veterinary establishments for pets.

I) Pharmaceuticals manufacturing and their traders and their transportation.

J) Petrol pumps, LPG, gas, oil agencies, their warehouses and their related transportation operations (for essential service pass holders only).

K) Private establishments, which provide support services for essential services or services for the control of COVID-19.

L) All security and facility management services (including through a private agency) are provided to the organizations providing the required services.

M) Liquor stores will only allow home delivery.

N) Industrial units which are in operation at present will continue. However, Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee and Thane Belapur TTC, companies in the industrial sector and their establishments will be required to comply with the guidelines issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Health for the promotion and control of COVID-19. (It will be mandatory to have a limited number of staff, including social disturbance, use of masks and sanitizers.)

O) Implementation of lockdown will be applicable in villages and slums within MIDC limits.

10. State Government Departments/Offices and Service Providers Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will operate only to the extent of providing essential services.

11. All alternative surgeries should be planned in all private and government hospitals to provide health services to COVID-19 patients.

12. Regarding the concerned institutions, associations and establishments, Subordinate officers of the Commissioner of Police, officers of the Municipal Corporation and other competent authorities shall take all necessary measures for the implementation of the above rules and regulations through official judicial means.

13. Any person/entity violating any provision of these rules shall be prosecuted under Sections 51 to 60 of the Infectious Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.