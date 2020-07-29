Complaint against Kangana, sister over social media posts

Mumbai: A city-based lawyer on Wednesday filed a complaint in a magistrate's court against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between two religious groups through their social media posts.
Recently Twitter had suspended Chandel's account for an objectionable tweet.
The first hearing on his application at Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court here is scheduled for August 14, said advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, the complainant.
