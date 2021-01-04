Commuters demand home platform between Kalwa & Mumbra stations

Thane: The Kalwa Parsik Passengers Association highlighted the long awaited demand again for constructing a home platform near Kalwa carshed to ease the commuters' woes and to curb the accidents while crossing the tracks at the Kalwa station.

“Most of the rail accidents in Central Railway (CR) at Kalwa station are due to the increase in the commuter footfalls. The increasing crowd also make it difficult for the commuters to board the local trains at the Kalwa station, especially during the peak hours. Due to this, commuters at Kalwa are forced to walk on tracks to reach Thane station or board running carshed trains which leads to the accidents," said Siddhesh Desai, member of Kalwa Parsik Passengers Association, Kalwa.

A home platform between Kalwa and Mumbra stations will make commute of Kalwa and Mumbra residents smoother. However, this long awaited demand has not been not taken seriously by the officials concerned. Even after the years-long demand for the same, the officials only conducted a survey of the spot, no final decision on the same has been announced yet," added Desai.

The members of the association further added that they may go violent with the protest if railway fails to respond to their demand for home-platform at Kalwa carshed between Kalwa and Mumbra stations.

"Even after multiple discussions and site visits, the railway officials have not taken any further initiative. Therefore, we could call for protest highlighting this issue again. Timely response from the officials will help to create better and safe travelling for the commuters," said another member from Association.