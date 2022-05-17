Collegium recommends two Bombay HC judges as Chief Justices of Rajasthan, Himachal courts

The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended the elevation of five new Chief Justices to various High Courts including two judges from the Bombay High Court.

Justice Amjad Sayed and Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay HC have been elevated as the Chief Justices of the Himachal Pradesh And Rajasthan respectively.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. This will bring down the strength of the Bombay HC from 56 to 54.

The Bombay HC has been functioning with lesser strength than the sanctioned strength of 94 judges. Further, by the end of 2022, eleven judges would retire.

The other judges to be recommended for elevation are Justice Vipin Sangh from Delhi HC to Uttarakhand HC and Justice Rashmin M Chhaya from Gujarat HC to Gauhati HC.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is the Justice at Telangana HC has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Telangana HC. Justice Bhuyan was transferred to Telangana from Bombay HC in October last year.

Who is Justice Amjad Sayed of the Bombay HC?

Justice Sayed, born on January 21, 1961, obtained a bachelor's in law from Bombay University in the year 1984. He has appeared in Public Interest Litigation matters relating to mangroves, garbage dumping, free/concessional medical treatment for the poor in charitable hospitals, biomedical waste, and malnutrition, amongst others on behalf of the Union of India/State Government.

Who is Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay HC?

Justice Shinde, born on August 2, 1960, completed his LL.B. Course from Marathwada University in Aurangabad. After obtaining an LL.M Degree from Pune University and Warwick University, United Kingdom, he enrolled as an advocate of the Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa in April 1987.

He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Bombay on March 17, 2008.

