Hearing of plea on Gyanvapi Mosque underway in Supreme Court; check details here

The Supreme Court is hearing the plea of the management of Gyanvapi Mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



A Varanasi court on Monday directed the district administration there to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex where the surveying team has allegedly found a ‘shivling’.



A Varanasi local court on May 12 had rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.

Supreme Court starts hearing the plea of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, challenging the order of Varanasi court which ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/anjP7jHrI4 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

ALSO READ Mumbai: Two fires on Monday afternoon

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:41 PM IST