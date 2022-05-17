Mumbai: Two fires on Monday afternoon

A primary level fire broke out in Dongri and another in Kala Ghoda on Monday, the fire brigade said, adding that no casualties were reported in either incident.

The incident at Dongri occurred around 3.46 pm at Ruby Building, near Damaniya Hotel. The fire broke out in ‘Ideal class room’ of the building, whichis a ground-plus-three structure. The incident was reported on the 1619 helpline and the blaze was doused by 4.03 pm.

The other fire broke out at 1.07 pm in an under construction building near the sessions court. The conflagration spread due to the wood on the ground floor of the building, but was quickly doused by 1.35 pm. The building is situated opposite Esplanade House.

“Both the fires were minor, reporting no injuries and the fire team were able to extinguish them within minutes,” said the fire control room

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:43 AM IST