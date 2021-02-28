CM Uddhav Thackeray won't come under pressure: Sanjay Raut on demand for minister's ouster

Amid the demand for the ouster of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod over his name being linked to the death of a woman, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not take any decision under pressure.

It is the chief minister's prerogative whether to keep anyone in the cabinet or not, Raut told reporters here.

The opposition BJP in the state has demanded Rathod's resignation, even as the minister has denied that he had anything to do with the death.