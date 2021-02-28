Pune: Educational institutions in city to remain closed till March 14

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend the closure of schools, colleges and coaching classes till March 14, reported The Indian Express.

Earlier on February 21, schools, colleges, coaching classes in Pune were ordered shut till February 28.

The PMC on January 4 had allowed schools to reopen for Class 9 to 12.

In a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune reported 739 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,01,928 on Saturday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,853 with six new fatalities.

A total of 412 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,574.

As of now, 1,92,501 people have been discharged/ recovered.