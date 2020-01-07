CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks with industry tycoons today

Mumbai: After the change of guards in Maharashtra, the MVA government for the first time will have an informal talks with big shots in the Industry sector. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will interact with industrialists at Sahyadri state guest house on Tuesday evening.

The state government is drafting a new industrial policy and want inputs and suggestions from industry sector. Thackeray will interact with prominent industrialists to discuss the vision to make Maharashtra industrially and economically a vibrant state.

The interaction in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will take place at Sahyadri guest house," said Subhash Desai, the Industries Minister.

After taking over as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray will have his firstever interaction with eminent industry bigwigs. The CM will discuss the role of the state government and measures to be taken to give impetus to the industrial growth in the state.

The meeting will have Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and also Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Deepak Parekh, Gautam Singhania, Baba Kalyani and other eminent dignitaries from the industrial sector.

The discussion will suggest a roadmap towards building a progressive and globally competitive Maharashtra, Desai said. "Maharashtra occupies a leading position in the country’s economic map.

Through its well-developed economy, the state is one of the largest contributors to the GDP of the country with a strong presence of industries in almost all sectors.

The vision for Maharashtra is to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2025, contributing about one-fifth to the Indian economy," a state government press statement said.

Will follow-up with Centre

"There are some road-blocks in attracting investments in the state. The industry sector is not comfortable with several policies. A company such as Vodafone has objected to retrospective taxing.

We are studying such policies of the Centre and will recommend changes to create a conducive environment for investment in the state," Desai told media.

"The state will organise a Magnetic Maharashtra global event in November 2020 and invite interested parties from across the globe to invest in the state,” he added.