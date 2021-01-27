CM Uddhav Thackeray launches Agriculture Pump Power Connection Policy 2020

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday, formally launched the Agriculture Pump Power Connection Policy 2020. He said the state government has taken bold steps to make a radical change in the lives of farmers through the policy of agricultural pump power connection.

The main demands of the farmers are daily supply of electricity to agriculture and guarantee of agricultural produce. After the decision to waive the farmers' debt with the farmers at the center, the Chief Minister said that the important policy of 'Vikel tech pikel' has been announced and implemented accordingly.

Thackeray was speaking on the occasion of the launch of Krishi Urja Abhiyan Policy 2020 Web Portal, Solar Energy Land Bank Portal, Maha Krishi Abhiyan App and ACF App prepared by the MahaVitaran.

“The state government stands firmly behind the farmers. After the waiver of farmers' loans, we have decided to provide immediate electricity connection to farmers through the Krishi Pump Electricity Connection Policy and relief in interest on electricity bill arrears and relief in delayed charges," he said. He further noted that it was really shocking that the MahaVitaran has to recover arrears of Rs 60,000 crore. He urged the farmers to clear the long pending dues as the government has been extending cooperation.

Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut explained that the MahaVitaran has taken a decision to provide relief to the farmers who owe to the latter. He called upon farmers to take the benefit of the proposed scheme and expeditiously clear the arrears to the MahaVitaran. This will provide a relief of Rs 30,000 crore to the MahaVitaran consumers.