Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada international zoological park in Nagpur

Tourists will soon be able to enjoy various theme-based jungle safaris at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur, said to be the largest in India, which was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

Taking note of a protest staged here by various tribal organisations demanding a change in the name of the international zoological park, the chief minister announced setting up of 'Gondwana Theme Park' portraying the culture and history of the Gond tribe under the Gorewada project.

"There is no needy to worry over the name of the park.

The government will name a theme park (under Gorewada project) as Gondawna theme park, which will portray tribal culture and history.

"I want to say to the tribal community that you are talking about renaming this park, but I will set up 'Gondwana Theme Park' here showcasing the culture and history of Gond tribals, so that tourists from across the globe can visit this place and understand the culture of the Gonds. This is our culture and history," Thackeray said.

As per the state government, the Gorewada zoological park is the largest such park in India covering an area of more than 564 hectares. Combined with Gorewada rescue centre for animals, and Gorewada Reserve, the park area expands to more than 1,914 hectares.