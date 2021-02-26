CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates online seminar on occasion of Marathi Bhasha Diwas 2021; watch full seminar here

February 27 which marks the birth anniversary of famous Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, is celebrated as Marathi Bhasha Diwas.
On the occasion of the Marathi Bhasha Diwas 2021, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated an online seminar today.
Watch the seminar online here:
Shirwadkar, who was popularly known as 'Kusumagraj', was an eminent Marathi poet, playwright, novelist, short story writer.
The day is celebrated to recognize and honour the greatness of Marathi literature. The Marathi language contains some of the oldest literature of all modern Indo-Aryan languages, dating from about 900 AD.
The government started celebrating the 'Marathi Rajbhasha Gaurav Din' after Kusumagraj's demise in 1999.
