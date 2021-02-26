CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates online seminar on occasion of Marathi Bhasha Diwas 2021; watch full seminar here

Shirwadkar, who was popularly known as 'Kusumagraj', was an eminent Marathi poet, playwright, novelist, short story writer.

The day is celebrated to recognize and honour the greatness of Marathi literature. The Marathi language contains some of the oldest literature of all modern Indo-Aryan languages, dating from about 900 AD.

The government started celebrating the 'Marathi Rajbhasha Gaurav Din' after Kusumagraj's demise in 1999.