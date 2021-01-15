Mumbai: Birth anniversaries of Bal Thackeray, Prabodhankar Thackeray to be celebrated officially

The Maharashtra government on Thursday included the names of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and his father Keshav Sitaram Thackeray in the list of eminent personalities whose birth anniversaries are commemorated in government offices.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a Government Resolution (order) containing a revised list with the addition of four names on Thursday.

Accordingly, Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary will be celebrated in government offices on January 23.

The GAD portfolio is, incidentally, held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the late Sena chief's son, who heads a coalition government of the Sena, NCP and Congress.