CM Uddhav Thackeray to step out of Matoshree and take stock of Pune’s preparedness

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is under repeated attack from BJP for working from home and not going on the field, on Thursday will travel to Pune and review the Covid-19 situation there.

The Chief Minister’s Office has confirmed Thackeray’s Pune visit. He will leave by road at 9 am and return after 5 pm.

Last month CM had travelled to Raigad to take stock of the damage caused due to Nisarga Cyclone. Thackeray after Pune visit also proposes to travel to Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur in due course of time.

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have emerged as epicentres of coronavirus pandemic with the number of cases rising unabated.

In Pune Municipal Corporation area, the progressive cases have crossed 53,000 with 1318 deaths and in Pimpri Chinchwad 18351 cases and 328 deaths respectively.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is Pune district guardian minister, is holding regular reviews of the situation. Further, NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the presence of his nephew and DCM recently held a marathon meeting with the district administration and reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the district.

Thackeray’s decision comes days after Pawar had termed him as the Captain of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government who is coordinating from one place and keeping a tab on the situations, though he also advised him to step out a bit.

On the other hand, BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil taunted that there are two CMs -- one operating from home while another moving across the state during the present Covid-19 crisis.

However, in the recently published two-part interview in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, Thackeray had said that technology has evolved such that he doesn’t need to travel, and work from home helps him keep an eye on the entire state.