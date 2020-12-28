CM Thackeray asks Sena leaders to gear up for BMC polls; urges to checkmate BJP

Against the backdrop of ED notices to Shiv Sena and opposition leaders, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday chaired the meeting of Vibhag Pramukh to discuss future course of action.

A Sena leader, who was present at the meeting, told Free Press Journal, “It was decided that the party will give a befitting reply to vendetta politics being played by the BJP and the party-led government at the Centre by using the central investigating agencies. The chief minister has asked the party office bearers and rank and file in Mumbai to gear up for Shiv Sena style reply to the BJP including mass protests against the use of Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other agencies as well as against anti-people schemes of the Central government.”

The leader further said that Sainiks were asked to be ready for their participation in morchas and protest marches.

The Sena leader said that the chief minister directed the Vibhag Pramukh to focus on further strengthening the party organisations and to reach out to the Mumbaikars against BJP’s pervert politics.

This apart, the preparations for the ensuing elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) slated for 2022 also came up for discussion and party’s strategy to checkmate BJP and counter its Mission Mumbai 2022.

“The CM has asked Sainiks to step up outreach to voters by taking up the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s slew of development decisions and also the party ruled BMC’s schemes to upgrade Mumbai’s infrastructure and various other amenities to counter BJP’s misinformation campaign,” another leader said.

Furthermore, Thackeray has directed the Vibhag Pramukh to step up voters’ registration especially in the BJP wards.

“Party’s voter base should be increased by enrolling more voters and reaching out to them with Shiv Sena’s agenda for Mumbai. This was emphasised by CM in his address,” said the Sena leader.