CM Shinde Urges OBC Leaders to End Fast, Promises Resolution Through Dialogue | File pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to OBC leaders on Friday to end their fast and urged them to discuss their issues with the government, assuring them that the matters will be resolved amicably.

A meeting in this regard will be organised next week, the CM added.

Following the state government's assurance to the Maratha agitators regarding their demand for Kunbi certificates to facilitate quotas under the OBC category for the Maratha community, OBC leaders have initiated agitation across the state. Leader of the opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, spoke to CM Shinde regarding this matter, leading to the planning of a meeting next week to discuss and resolve the issues affecting the community.

Wadettiwar: Demand not valid

"The demand raised by Maratha leaders is not valid. The state government does not have the authority to grant quotas to any community; that power lies with the central government. A proper solution in this regard can only come from the central government. OBC community leaders have been raising their concerns over the past 10-12 days. I spoke to CM Shinde over the phone and suggested that the government should listen to them and address the issue. He has agreed, and a meeting is being planned for next week," Wadettiwar said.

The government has also initiated a dialogue with OBC leaders to persuade them to withdraw their agitation, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)