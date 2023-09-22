 CM Shinde Urges OBC Leaders to End Fast, Promises Resolution Through Dialogue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCM Shinde Urges OBC Leaders to End Fast, Promises Resolution Through Dialogue

CM Shinde Urges OBC Leaders to End Fast, Promises Resolution Through Dialogue

A meeting in this regard will be organised next week

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
CM Shinde Urges OBC Leaders to End Fast, Promises Resolution Through Dialogue | File pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to OBC leaders on Friday to end their fast and urged them to discuss their issues with the government, assuring them that the matters will be resolved amicably.

A meeting in this regard will be organised next week, the CM added.

Following the state government's assurance to the Maratha agitators regarding their demand for Kunbi certificates to facilitate quotas under the OBC category for the Maratha community, OBC leaders have initiated agitation across the state. Leader of the opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, spoke to CM Shinde regarding this matter, leading to the planning of a meeting next week to discuss and resolve the issues affecting the community.

Read Also
Will Speak To CM Shinde, Fadnavis On Muslim Quota In Education: Ajit Pawar
article-image

Wadettiwar: Demand not valid

"The demand raised by Maratha leaders is not valid. The state government does not have the authority to grant quotas to any community; that power lies with the central government. A proper solution in this regard can only come from the central government. OBC community leaders have been raising their concerns over the past 10-12 days. I spoke to CM Shinde over the phone and suggested that the government should listen to them and address the issue. He has agreed, and a meeting is being planned for next week," Wadettiwar said.

The government has also initiated a dialogue with OBC leaders to persuade them to withdraw their agitation, he added.

Read Also
WATCH: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Salman Khan's Sister Arpita's Residence For Ganpati...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 'Notify Amrit Sarovars As Wetlands,' Greens Write To PM Modi

Navi Mumbai: 'Notify Amrit Sarovars As Wetlands,' Greens Write To PM Modi

Navi Mumbai: 148 Dengue Cases In Panvel In 45 Days

Navi Mumbai: 148 Dengue Cases In Panvel In 45 Days

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Waze Wanted To Create Terror Among Ambanis, Observes NIA Court

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Waze Wanted To Create Terror Among Ambanis, Observes NIA Court

Mumbai Crime: Senior Citizen Arrested For Molesting 18-Year-Old Girl In Auto Rickshaw

Mumbai Crime: Senior Citizen Arrested For Molesting 18-Year-Old Girl In Auto Rickshaw

Marathi TV Channel Lokshahi Off Air For 72 Hours Following I&B Diktat Over BJP Leader Kirit...

Marathi TV Channel Lokshahi Off Air For 72 Hours Following I&B Diktat Over BJP Leader Kirit...