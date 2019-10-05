CM Fadnavis’s candidature receives backlash

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s nomination for the upcoming assembly polls was approved by the Election Commission of India on Saturday.

Congress’s Ashish Deshmukh who has been fielded against Fadnavis, demanded his candidature to be revoked, as an expiring notary was used by Fadnavis in the poll affidavit, though the returning officer (RO) has earlier rejected his demand.

Also filing his nomination, Fadnavis declared, the value of his property to be 3.78 crore which was 1.81 crore during the 2014 assembly polls.

In the affidavit Fadnavis informed the increase in property value was mainly due to rise in market value of the properties.

The chief minister has Rs 17,500 cash in hand and bank deposits of Rs 8,29,665 against Rs 1,19,630 in 2014.

Fadnavis submitted his nomination in front of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.