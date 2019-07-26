CM Fadnavis, Honeywell VP Ken West on investments, expansion talks

Vidarbha: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Honeywell Vice President and General Manager Ken West and other delegates here to discuss investment and expansion plans on Thursday.

Fadnavis also met representatives of NLMK Russian Transformer Steel company in Mumbai to discuss investment plans after which he announced that NLMK will invest Rs 800 crore in Aurangabad DMIC in the first phase and further expand it to Rs 6000 crore by the year 2022.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis meets representatives of NLMK Russian Transformer Steel company in Mumbai to discuss investment plans. Minister Subhash Desai and other officials were present,” the Chief Minister's office tweeted.

