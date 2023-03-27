 CM Eknath Shinde puts Savarkar's photos as profile pictures on his Twitter, Facebook & Instagram handles
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCM Eknath Shinde puts Savarkar's photos as profile pictures on his Twitter, Facebook & Instagram handles

CM Eknath Shinde puts Savarkar's photos as profile pictures on his Twitter, Facebook & Instagram handles

This comes after the CM announced 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state in accordance with the ongoing controversy following Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar wherein he had said that he won't apologise because his name is not Savarkar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde puts Savarkar's photos as profile pictures on his Twitter, Facebook & Instagram handles |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday updated his social media accounts and placed hindu idealogue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's pictures on his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as profile pictures.

This comes after the CM announced 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state in accordance with the ongoing controversy following Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar wherein he had said that he won't apologise because his name is not Savarkar.

Read Also
Mumbai: CM Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in state, condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks
article-image

Savarkar Gaurav Yatra

"I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. He played a great role in the country's freedom struggle. Due to the contribution of such heroes, India got freedom. We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state," said Eknath Shinde at the press conference.

Further detailing about 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra', Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "We will hold Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in every district of the state to talk about the contributions of Veer Savarkar. Simultaneously, we will protest against those who insult Savarkar." Shinde also took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray who had shown his disagreement on Rahul's remark. Shinde termed Thackeray's move as "belated wisdom". "Whatever Uddhav Thackeray is saying now on Savarkar's insult is belated wisdom, when the assembly started, Rahul Gandhi was speaking so much evil against Savarkar, but those people did not oppose it at all. Rather, on the contrary, everyone agitated to save Rahul Gandhi's membership of parliament," alleged Shinde.

"If you have the guts, then show it by doing what Balasaheb Thackeray had done, he kicked Mani Shankar Aiyar for insulting Savarkar. Whatever Rahul Gandhi did and now whatever Uddhav Thackeray's people are saying it seems like a pre-planned strategy, so we completely condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement," Shinde said.

On the other hand, in the latest development in the ongoing controversy, Uddhav Thackeray faction decided not to attend the meeting called of like-minded parties at Mallikarjun Kharge's. residence.

"Uddhav Thackeray faction decides not to attend the meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence today because Rahul Gandhi said that I am not Savarkar, I am Gandhi" said Sanjay Raut to ANI.

(with inputs ANI)

Read Also
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence ahead of BMC polls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Eknath Shinde puts Savarkar's photos as profile pictures on his Twitter, Facebook & Instagram...

CM Eknath Shinde puts Savarkar's photos as profile pictures on his Twitter, Facebook & Instagram...

Pune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded

Pune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded

Mumbai: Month after Darshan Solanki’s death, SIT recovers suicide note from IIT Bombay's hostel...

Mumbai: Month after Darshan Solanki’s death, SIT recovers suicide note from IIT Bombay's hostel...

PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud

PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud

Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Aniksha Jaisinghani, father Anil Jaisinghani granted bail by Mumbai...

Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Aniksha Jaisinghani, father Anil Jaisinghani granted bail by Mumbai...