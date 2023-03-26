Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence ahead of BMC polls

ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence Shivtirth in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

The meeting between the two is being considered significant in the run to the important BMC election.

CM Eknath Shinde has gone to Raj Thackeray's residence 'Shivtirth', which has surprised many. During the speech given by Raj Thackeray on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, he had made some comments against Eknath Shinde. Since then, there have been some unexpected turn of events in Maharashtra's politics.

This comes as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is addressing a high-voltage rally in Malegaon of Nashik district.

