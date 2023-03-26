Maharashtra: BJP, Shinde Sena target Uddhav Thackeray over Urdu posters in Malegaon, get befitting reply

Uddhav Thackeray is holding a public meeting today (26th March) in Malegaon. There's great anticipation to hear Uddhav Thackeray's views on national and state issues at this event. In the meantime, Uddhav Thackeray's group has made big preparations for the Malegaon rally, as he addresses the minority-dominated constituency for the first time since rebellion by Eknath Shinde. Dada Bhuse, a former loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray who switched to Shinde group, enjoys his control over the constituency. Bhuse also happens to be the agricultural minister in the Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

During the preparation of Uddhav Thackeray's rally, posters were put up in Marathi and Urdu languages in Malegaon. Eknath Shinde's group and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis have targeted Uddhav Thackeray over these posters.

Devendra Fadnavis, taking swipe at Uddhav Thackeray over Urdu posters, said: "Uddhav Thackeray had a rally today in Malegaon and banners in Urdu were put up before the rally. We are not against any religion, Urdu is also a language and we are not against it. We only oppose those who are trying to please others like they (Uddhav faction) are doing. Uddhav Thackeray will have to answer this to Balasaheb Thackeray sometime."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson for the Shinde group, wrote: "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built Hindu Swaraj on this soil.

Are you born in this soil of Maharashtra?

Is this your Hindutva ideology??"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to criticism, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has hit back at the BJP-Shinde group leaders and posted on social media the photos of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attending events organised by Muslim community and even putting up Urdu posters with their pictures on them.

While answering Fadnavis, Danve has posted a photo of Fadnavis on Facebook. In the photo, Fadnavis is seen speaking at a Muslim gathering. Ambadas Danve captioned the photo saying, "Those who have glass houses, don't throw stones at others."

Danve has also hit back against Chief Minister Shinde's group for criticising Uddhav Thackeray's poster. He shared a post on Facebook which contained an Urdu poster carrying picture of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Danve's caption read, "Janab Eknath Shinde, please take a look at this... and then take a stand against Uddhav Sahab." He also added that the Chief Minister is not competent enough to make comments on the issue.