 Mumbai: CM Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in state, condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Mumbai: CM Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in state, condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks | File pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that a 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' will be organised in every district of the state.

Shinde has condemned the repeated statements by Congress leader and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar.

His statement read, "I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. He played a great role in the country's freedom struggle. Due to the contribution of such heroes, India got freedom. We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar

Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference last week post his disqualification as MP, had said that he won't apologise on 'Modi surname' row; in which he has been convicted by a Gujarat court to 2 years imprisonment, as his last name was 'Gandhi' and not 'Savarkar'. This had created a stir among the ruling Shinde Fadnavis camp in Maharashtra.

Earlier, during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Rahul had created controversy after he claimed that Savarkar had apologised to the britishers.

Dy CM Fadnavis also tweeted about the upcoming yatra and added that the Shiv Sena will protest against those who insult Savarkar.

