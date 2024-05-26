CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Five Major Nullah Sites In Mumbai

CM Eknath Shinde along with BMc Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani | X

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a fervent appeal to citizens to support the ongoing drain widening projects across Mumbai, emphasizing the crucial role they play in averting water-related disasters during the monsoon season. During his recent inspections of various sites, CM reviewed the silt pumping works from the drains, ensuring efficient monsoon water drainage.

As part of the pre-monsoon preparations spearheaded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), significant progress has been made in removing silt from drains across the city. Chief Minister Shinde, during his visit, directed officials to expedite these works to meet the scheduled deadlines.

With drain widening initiatives underway in numerous areas within the BMC jurisdiction, Chief Minister Shinde urged local residents to cooperate with these efforts, emphasising the potential risks posed by narrow drainages leading to water accumulation in residential areas. He assured affected citizens of compensation or alternative accommodation arrangements, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing their concerns.

During his inspection visits to major drain sites such as J. K. Chemical drain in Wadala, A.T.I Nala in Chunabhatti, Mithi River in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Majas Nala in Jogeshwari, and Dahisar River in Dahisar West, Chief Minister Shinde interacted with workers involved in silt removal, emphasizing the importance of thorough execution of these tasks.

CM Shinde said, "The widening of drains is essential to ensure efficient and swift drainage of rainwater. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will make alternative arrangements for citizens affected by these works. It is imperative that everyone cooperates with these efforts. Failure to widen the drains may result in slow drainage during heavy rainfall, posing a risk of water inundating settlements and causing loss of life and property at the local level."

In addition to drain widening initiatives, Chief Minister Shinde highlighted the ongoing River Rejuvenation Project aimed at cleaning Mithi River and Dahisar River in Mumbai. He assured that sewage treatment plants are being set up to treat sewage before it enters the rivers, underscoring the government's commitment to environmental sustainability.

As a measure of accountability and citizen engagement, citizens can report complaints regarding silt removal, garbage, and debris on a dedicated WhatsApp number - Chief Minister Clean Mumbai helpline (81696 81697). He assured prompt action on all grievances to ensure a smooth transition into the monsoon season.



