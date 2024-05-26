'Earlier Mumbaikars Had Irresponsible CM': Ashish Shelar Targets Uddhav Thackeray During Nullah Cleaning Drive

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar |

Mumbai BJP president MLA Advocate Ashish Shelar alleged that nullah cleaning is not properly done in the western suburbs. He inspected the nullah cleaning drive conducted by the BMC as a part of pre-monsoon preparation work in the Western Suburbs. It is the third inspection drive by Mr. Shelar in the last week. Shelar also questioned, “Where is Uddhav Thackeray? Has he gone to London to see their nullah cleaning drives?”

Ashish Shelar began inspecting the drain cleaning works in the city immediately after the fifth phase of elections in Maharashtra. First, he inspected the cleaning of the nullah at Gazdar Bandh, followed by nullahs in Andheri and Versova in the western suburbs. Today, on the third day of his inspection, he visited and inspected cleanliness drives at the Valnai nullah on Link Road in Malad (West), Avdhut Nagar nullah in Dahisar (East), the drain beside NL Complex, and Dahisar River.

Speaking to media persons on this occasion, MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar said, "We are inspecting the drain cleaning works and we have noticed that there is a discrepancy between the figures provided by the BMC and the ground reality. Although the BMC claims that the Valnai drain has been 95% cleaned, in reality, the silt is still being removed from it."

Interestingly, Ashish Shelar welcomed the visit of Eknath Shinde to the BMC headquarters to review the pre-monsoon work. "Shinde is a responsible chief minister who is concerned about the well-being of Mumbaikars. Unfortunately, earlier Mumbaikars had an irresponsible chief minister in the form of Uddhav Thackeray, who used to monitor all activities, including the cleanliness of drains, from the comfort of his home."

Moreover, he asked, “Where is Uddhav Thackeray, who keeps repeating that his party is a party of ‘Mard’ (brave men)? Why don’t they show their masculinity out here on the nullahs? Has he gone to London to inspect their drain cleaning works?" questioned MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar.

BJP’s MLAs, corporators, BJP’s North Mumbai district president Ganesh Khankar, BJP office bearers, and BMC officials were present during the visit.