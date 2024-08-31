 CM Eknath Shinde Confirms Olympic Runner Kavita Raut’s Imminent Appointment To Maharashtra Class I Services
The announcement follows a meeting between Chief Minister Shinde and a tribal delegation. During the meeting, Shinde confirmed that Raut's appointment process is in its final stages and that she will soon be officially appointed as a Class I officer in the state government.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Mumbai: Olympic runner Kavita Raut is nearing the end of her wait for a government position. Sources reveal that Raut is set to be appointed to Maharashtra's Class I services shortly.

“I belong to a tribal community that's why I am facing injustice. I have applied for government jobs many times my applications are being deliberately ignored,” said Raut.

An official announcement is expected to be made soon. The tribal delegation has expressed their gratitude for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision.

